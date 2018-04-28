Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will take their bid for a miraculous Championship survival escape down to the final day after a superb performance saw them defeat relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins got the crucial goals before half-time, but there was not a player on the pitch for Albion who did not deserve credit as they moved to within goal difference of safety with one game to play.

It is the first time the Brewers have won three consecutive games in the second tier. Not since January 2016 have they achieved that feat.

In truth, it should have been even better, with Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick in inspired form to deny Albion from streaking clear after the break.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Not that a packed-out Pirelli Stadium crowd were too fussed. Instead, their thoughts will turn to an all-or-nothing trip to Preston North End in eight days time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a game of such magnitude, the first 10 minutes were breathless.

Sammy Ameobi got in behind in the early stages, only to see his low cross-shot fly unchecked across the face of Stephen Bywater's goal, while Akins was well blocked when he found some space in the Bolton box.

Albion's aim was clearly to keep the tempo high and allow lone forward Liam Boyce to bring the dynamic running of Akpan, Sordell and Akins into play.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The visitors, meanwhile, were more direct - and their plan had its moments, with Ameobi and Adam Le Fondre both finding space in behind on occasion.

From one direct ball, possession was only half-cleared, and Karl Henry fizzed an 18-yard half-volley just wide of the goal.

Just when it seemed that Bolton were taking a stranglehold on the occasion, Albion were sparked into life - and how.

Despite an impressive run of recent performances, Akpan has been waiting for his first Brewers goal.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

This was the perfect time to get it, latching onto Boyce's cute pass back after powerful hold-up play by the forward, waltzing round a diving tackle and slamming a finish over Ben Alnwick.

Burton looked to ride the wave of momentum after that, with Akins forcing a good save from the Bolton keeper as he headed goalwards.

Akins would soon be peeling off to celebrate Albion's second goal, though, as he popped up to opportunistically poke a low shot home at the back post after Akpan saw two shots blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

It might have been even better before the break had the lively Sordell, looking to silence the Wanderers fans booing him from the stands, lifted a good chance over from Boyce's cutback.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

A double change for Bolton at the break urged a little life into their cause, and Burton were caught dropping a little deep at times.

From one foray into the packed Brewers half, Ameobi won a free-kick from which sub Felipe Morais bent an effort just off target.

But the next goal looked only to be coming from those in yellow and black - and, in some way, through Boyce.

First, he had a fierce effort across goal tipped away by Alnwick, before he helped in the build-up to a gorgeous backwards Murphy pass, which released Sordell.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

One-on-one, the ex-Bolton man was denied by the busy visiting keeper, before Akins saw his effort from the rebound blocked.

The best chance was soon to follow, again owing to Boyce.

The Brewers record signing won a header in midfield to beat his man and then charged away, before slowing himself enough to lay possession across for Murphy, sprinting into the box.

Murphy, though, could only sky the chance.

Alnwick's afternoon was still not over with that missed chance, though, as Boyce would be denied a goal his performance thoroughly warranted courtesy of another fine reaction stop.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Not that their goalkeeper's heroics did not much to inspire Bolton on to a late recovery.

Phil Parkinson's side looked devoid of ideas and were manfully managed out of the game by Burton's rearguard, who did not miss a header all afternoon.

And so, after 45 games of a topsy-turvy campaign, everything will hinge on the Brewers' final-day game at Preston.

Albion sit 22nd after this victory, adrift of 21st-placed Barnsley on goal difference. Bolton drop to 23rd, a point further back, while losses for Birmingham City and Reading mean a total of five sides could go down next weekend.

One of those could be Burton. But the way they are playing right now, they will certainly be backing themselves to make sure it is not.