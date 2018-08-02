Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Under-18s went down to a pair of goals in either half at Gresley.

The Moatmen, under the new management of Gary Norton, came through thanks to an Albert Lansdowne header and an improvised lob from Callum Riddell.

The young Brewers' starting XI included Ben Hart, who has featured in the first-team's pre-season campaign.

Before many of those in attendance had taken their seats, the ball was in the back of the net. However, the visiting Burton XI and tardy fans alike were redeemed by the raised flag of the assistant referee inside two minutes.

After a quiet opening, Gresley again went closest midway through the first half as Eric Graves found himself bearing down on Oliver Fairbrother - but he could only volley wide of the target.

Albion 'keeper Fairbrother was, though, called into action minutes later. He pulled off a smart save from close range before the rebound was hooked back toward goal, only for Ciaran Gilligan to heroically block behind for a corner.

The pressure eventually told, though, with Gresley going ahead through a set piece. Lucas Harrison whipped in a free-kick from the flanks that Lansdowne guided in for the opener.

On the stroke of half-time the young Brewers fashioned their first chance of the game. James Melhado drew the foul for Ethan Vale, but he couldn't keep his effort down and Livesey wasn't to be troubled.

In their final pre-season friendly, Burton refreshed their side threefold at the interval as midfielders Jack Bromfield, Noaman Mallas and forward Kyle Clamp entered proceedings in place of Vale, Melhado and Charlie Oddy.

These changes did inject a degree of intensity, but it was Fairbrother again who was to be retrieving the ball from the back of his net.

Following a double save, first with his legs then more conventionally with his palms, Riddell lobbed an effort from just inside the area over the stranded stopper.

This second concession did spur the young Brewers into life as, following a slew of changes on the hour mark, a corner delivery from Jack Bromfield was met by the head of Regan Ganley - forcing a smart save by Ben Allsopp at his near post.

Minutes later Allsopp was involved again, successfully smothering at the feet of Mallas after being released in behind by Emmanuel Shittu.

The breakthrough, however, was not forthcoming and a 2-0 reversal was the final result in what was a good test for the young Brewers ahead of the new season.

Their campaign begins on Saturday with a trip north to Hartlepool United, where they will kick-off their EFL Youth Alliance season.

Gresley: Trialist; Allen, Harrison, Barrett (C), A.Lansdowne; Graves, Steele, Morris-Clarke, Riddell, Steadman, Evans

Substitutes: Allsop, Morgan, Lee, McIntosh, Ward, Hill, Garland, H.Lansdowne, White

Burton: Fairbrother; Gilligan, Armitage, Vale, Ganley; Hart (C), Shittu, Melhado, Hewlett, Carter, Oddy

Substitutes: Clamp, Smith, Bromfield, Morley, Mallass, Holmes