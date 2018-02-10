Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion ended their four-match Championship losing run with a goalless draw at Ipswich Town - but they will head back to the Pirelli Stadium feeling that two points were left in Suffolk.

Against a Tractor Boys side who struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances for the entire 90 minutes, Albion created much the better openings to claim what would have been a crucial victory.

Darren Bent spurned the best of those when in on goal, while Lloyd Dyer blasted over from inside the box in the early stages.

But when the moment of quality was required, the Brewers - solid at the back throughout the game - could not find it.

The return from injury of Bent to face his former employers was one of three changes for the Brewers from last weekend's encouraging defeat at Aston Villa.

With Tom Flanagan and Ben Turner ruled out through calf problems - and Luke Murphy also unavailable after having 12 stitches in his shin last weekend - Jamie Allen and Martin Samuelsen returned to the starting XI, with Bent also included as the lone striker in a 4-5-1.

That saw Lucas Akins and captain John Brayford - on his 50th Football League start for Albion - as full-backs either side of Kyle McFadzean and Tom Naylor, who would go on to have a superb game at the back.

The first 45 minutes at Portman Road would see that defence barely troubled, due in part to the way the quartet worked tirelessly to cut out Ipswich's threats at source and before any attacks could build.

It was Nigel Clough's side who asked the questions in a low-key first half.

Dyer came closest, cutting into the box and drilling an effort just over Bartosz Bialkowski's crossbar with his right foot.

Allen and Jacob Davenport - both producing assured displays in the centre of the park - got into good shooting positions from 18 yards, only to see their attempts blocked, while a couple of Samuelsen shots went off target - and his deliveries from the right were cut out before Bent had a chance of getting involved.

Burton were looking to play at a high tempo when in possession, and even though more than one pass was knocked astray, it kept Ipswich on the back foot.

While the hosts were quicker out of the blocks after the break, it was Burton who should have been in front before the hour.

Brayford met a Bialkowski goal-kick with a powerful header forward, and it ran through for Bent, who got the better of his marker but could not beat the Ipswich keeper from a great position.

Moments later, the Derby County loanee did well to turn on the edge of the hosts' box and make space for a shot - but this was a tame one that Bialkowski could gather easily.

As suggested in midweek, Liam Boyce was given another 20-minute cameo off the bench as the game drew to its close, the Northern Ireland international replacing Bent.

The next chance dropped for the home side, though, substitute Mustapha Carayol drawing sarcastic cheers from the frustrated Ipswich fans as he let fly from distance. The powerful shot skimmed Albion's side-netting.

Still, true to form, it was superior Burton who would ask the late questions, with McFadzean's deflected near-post header stunningly tipped away by Bialkowski.

That was the last meaningful chance of a game that lacked the desired quality in either penalty box. With results elsewhere hardly going the Brewers way, this afternoon will be reflected on as a decent one that could have been muchg better.