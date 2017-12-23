Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion secured arguably their hardest-earned win of the season to make it back-to-back Championship victories and ruin Reading's 500th game at the Madejski Stadium.

Tom Flanagan struck before the break to give Albion the initiative, before a fortuitious late strike off the shins of Tom Naylor secured the points following Mo Barrow's equaliser.

An unchanged starting XI said much about how impressed Nigel Clough was with his team's performance in winning at Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

There was a slight tactical switch, though, with Albion setting up in a 5-4-1 system that saw Lucas Akins and Flanagan as the wing-backs either side of John Brayford, Jake Buxton and Ben Turner.

That alteration was perhaps an acknowledgement of the amount of possession the Brewers expected to surrender to the hosts - and it worked to stunning effect for the first half.

Reading moved the ball back and forth, from left to right, but could find no gap in the Burton rearguard.

The visitors' defensive discipline owed as much to the midfield ranks, with Lloyd Dyer, Luke Murphy, Naylor, Will Miller and lone forward Marvin Sordell all pressing well.

And the efforts of all were rewarded in the 40th minute as a game low in entertainment was sparked into life by an unfamiliar source.

Akins' long throw-in flew unchecked into the Reading box and Flanagan, without a goal to his name for the Brewers, dived in well to divert a clinical left-footed effort past the helpless Vito Mannone.

It meant that, having failed to lead a League game at half-time for the first 21 fixtures of the season, Albion had an advantage over their half-time oranges for a second straight win.

Stephen Bywater's only save up to that point had been to deny Sone Aluko from distance.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He was rarely troubled after the break either, thanks in part to a couple of important interventions by Turner and Flanagan, although he raced out well to claim a couple of tempting through-balls.

Burton should have killed the game off midway througn the second half.

Miller volleyed a good chance at Mannone, and Akins and Sordell both got in behind from a clever Naylor free-kick, only to see their moment snuffed out.

And those misses looked to be costly ones when Barrow, the hosts' greatest threat, levelled things up after 74 minutes.

It was a scrappy goal to concede, with a looped ball into the box finding Liam Kelly's feet.

His attempted shot bounced up, but Albion couldn't deal with it and Barrow had the simplest of finishes from inside the six-yard box.

But Clough's side are made of seriously stern stuff.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Naylor epitomises that, with his non-stop running and pressing all afternoon causing problems.

Again, that was rewarded within six minutes of the equaliser.

Reading's attempt to play from the back saw Mannone and then centre-back Liam Moore in possession, and as the latter looked to drill a clearance upfield, it hit the shin of the onrushing Naylor and skidded agonisingly past the diving keeper.

There was still time for Reading to barrage Albion's box with some direct deliveries, but the Brewers stood firm again to ensure the happiest of earliest Christmases for the 319 travelling supporters - and they will spend the festivities out of the bottom three.