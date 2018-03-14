Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have produced worse performances than this in their second Championship campaign and gone on to win - but that will have provided little solace after a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United that kept them in the relegation zone.

For a sixth time in seven outings, they failed to find the net despite producing a plethora of opportunities and playing with a confidence completely at odds with their lowly league position.

The Blades, meanwhile, produced two clinical finishes that showed exactly why they still harbour Premier League ambitions, Enda Stevens and David Brooks finishing coolly either side of half-time to decide the contest.

It must not be overlooked how many players Albion are currently without, and they will hope a rejuvenated squad in the coming weeks can help turn displays into results.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

But the Championship clock is ticking – and it is not in the Brewers’ favour.

Andy Garner summed up Burton’s situation arriving at Bramall Lane when he described them as being down to "the bare bones".

Albion could name only six substitutes on the bench, with Lucas Akins and Luke Murphy among the new additions to the injury list - and their withdrawals resulted in two of three changes from the side that drew with Bristol City at the weekend.

Liam Boyce had to drop to the bench, so Lloyd Dyer, Jacob Davenport and Jamie Allen came in as the visitors reverted to a 4-5-1 system, spearheaded by Darren Bent.

But for the fourth successive match, Nigel Clough's best-laid plans could quickly have been scrunched up and left on the dugout floor in the early stages after another injury blow forced them into a 12th-minute substitution.

Allen and Lee Evans dived fairly into a 50-50 challenge, and while both stayed down in the immediate aftermath, it was the Burton midfielder who hobbled from the field and down the tunnel.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

That necessitated the introduction of Joe Sbarra into the central midfield three alongside Davenport and Hope Akpan.

The promotion-chasing Blades might have been expected to seize on that early setback for their visitors.

Albion were far too well organised for that, though, withstanding a few direct approaches and sitting deep to stifle their hosts’ sudden bursts of pace in attack.

Indeed, it was Clough's men who registered the game's first chance. Dyer got away and through down the left before forcing a good save from Jamal Blackman at his near post.

It would not be the final time that the United keeper would have to thwart Albion’s left winger before the break, as Burton's inability to capitalise on some good attacking work would again hurt them.

The Blades would have no such trouble in showing their clinical edge.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

Chris Wilder's side had created barely a sniff of a chance when George Baldock managed to get in behind the Burton defence on the right flank.

One well-placed cutback later, fellow wing-back Stevens was racing onto the pass and converting with a tidy first-time finish, although he was afforded too much freedom to get into that position.

Such goals have had a debilitating effect on Burton at times this season, undermining their approach on the road and providing a foundation on which home teams build quickly.

This was not one of those nights.

The Brewers set about repairing the damage before half-time - and they very nearly did.

A classy move down the right involving Sordell, Akpan, Bent and Flanagan allowed the latter to whip a low cross in. Akpan met it with a clever flick through his legs, only to see the effort deflect agonisingly wide via a United block.

Moments later, a more orthodox effort saw Blackman dive across to tip Dyer's diagonal drive wide of the goal after he again got in behind.

The Blades will have been the happier side to see half-time, as Albion grew in confidence in possession and pinned their hosts back.

Refreshed at the break, Wilder's side tore out of the blocks at the beginning of the second half.

They came close to doubling their advantage when James Wilson drilled a cross-shot across the face of Stephen Bywater's goal - but it was just too much for Billy Sharp, who could only convert it into the sidenetting.

That began a breathless couple of minutes in which Sordell mishit a good chance on the volley inside the United box from Sbarra's corner - although the Burton forward was convinced he should have had a penalty as Stevens pulled him back - and Mark Duffy then saw his shot well kept out by Bywater.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

End to end, this was a contest that never looked like ending 1-0 - and it was the Brewers who looked the more likely to find the net.

Bent will have wanted to do better from a Davenport corner that reached him at the back post, the Derby County loanee heading wide from a promising position as his wait for a goal in yellow and black continues.

And while it is not a lesson Burton need teaching again, they are learning more and more every week how costly missed chances can be in the Championship.

Sheffield United provided the latest lesson.

Just as Burton looked to be on the verge of an equaliser, the hosts showed their promotion credentials with a sublime team goal.

Possession was laid up to Sharp, who produced a classy first-time touch to release the onrushing Duffy.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

The ex-Albion loanee then slid an inch-perfect pass through the visitors' defence for substitute David Brooks, the sort of pass that Brewers fans will have recognised from his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

Brooks' finish was as good as anything in the move, sliding the ball past Bywater and into the corner of the net.

Breathing space for the Blades and a suckerpunch for the Brewers.

Still, though, Clough's men were unbowed and got themselves into some dangerous positions. Too often, those positions went unrewarded, a delay in getting a delivery in allowing United to scramble men into position.

The Blades' intensity in everything they do is admirable and explains why they are why they are against the odds – and they pressed for a third late on.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

A late stunner of a save from Bywater to thwart John Fleck's free-kick effort kept it at 2-0 and ensured Albion did not slip to a much heavier defeat than this performance warranted.

As Clough has put it over recent weeks, they firmly went toe-to-toe with their high-flying opponents and did not look a side in the bottom three.

That is one of the positives to carry forward - but it would feel much more welcome in October or November.

Now with nine games to go, the Brewers have to find a way to beat even the best of sides if they are to stay up.