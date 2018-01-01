Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New year, same old Burton Albion on the road, it seems.

The Brewers might still be looking to rediscover that winning touch at the Pirelli Stadium, but their away form is quite brilliant at this moment in time.

Nigel Clough's side secured their biggest Championship victory - and produced one of their best performances in that time in the process - to beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 and make it three successive victories on the road.

A happy new year indeed.

A brilliant individual effort from Tom Flanagan set them on the way to the triumph, the defender dancing through a weak Wednesday defence to fire them in front at half-time.

But it was after the break where Albion really earned this triumph, withstanding long spells of pressure from the hosts and then suckerpunching them twice on the counter.

The first was through Lloyd Dyer, who applied a tidy finish on the break, before Tom Naylor's third goal in four games wrapped it up in the dying stages.

As expected, Clough made more changes to his starting XI as the Brewers embarked on their fourth outing in nine days.

A total of three personnel switches saw Jake Buxton and John Brayford both return to the Albion defence in a 5-4-1 formation.

Buxton was partnered by Kyle McFadzean - hugely impressive in the goalless draw with Norwich City two days previously - and Ben Turner at centre-half, with Brayford and Flanagan the full-backs.

That allowed Lucas Akins to move up front as the Brewers' lone striker, with Marvin Sordell rested on the bench.

Behind Akins, Naylor and Luke Murphy continued their budding partnership at the heart of the midfield, while Will Miller came in on the right flank for Sean Scannell, Dyer the left winger again.

Those fresh legs certainly told, but there was not an Albion player among those on the pitch at kick-off who looked anything other than 100 per cent during arguably their best 45 minutes of the season before the break.

Their eye-opening intensity was summed up inside the opening five minutes, when Miller - abuzz with energy for the visitors - won his side an early penalty.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was onto a weak sideways pass from Glenn Loovens in Wednesday's own half like a flash, nipping forward to charge into the box.

Jacob Butterfield slid across to deny him a shooting opportunity, but he could not make contact with the ball and referee Darren England was quick to point to the spot.

It was a gilt-edged chance for Akins to grab his third league goal of the campaign.

But his low effort was tamely hit to Joe Wildsmith's left, and the Wednesday keeper got down sharply to divert it away.

Albion might well have wilted after that early blow, which elicited a deafening roar from the home faithful.

Instead, it seemed to inspire Clough's men on further.

They were sharper to every second ball, with Buxton, McFadzean and Turner dominating Jordan Rhodes in any aerial battle, and Murphy and Naylor clearing up.

Brayford and Flanagan were watchful on the flanks, the one occasion Morgan Fox found room on the left seeing a dangerous cross fly through the Burton box unchecked.

Indeed, Albion's full-backs were able to offer plenty going forward too.

The speed with which the Brewers got men back forced the Owls into a laboured approach, sideways and backwards passes preceding, more often than not, a long ball upfield or a low pass that was cut out by Murphy.

Still, there was a small pocket of pressure to withstand. Could they rediscover their own early intent?

Flanagan answered that question with the most emphatic of affirmatives.

Again, it owed something to the well-executed Burton pressing, which saw Murphy in possession and able to lay it across for Flanagan, just inside the Wednesday half.

From there, the left-back put his head down and surged towards goal, waltzing past at least three would-be tackles and finding himself one-on-one with Wildsmith in the home goal.

His finish was strong, a low drive under the Owls keeper.

Having not scored a single goal for Burton until December 23, he now had two in four games.

It was the least Albion deserved at that stage, yet they still should not have led at the break.

Moments before half-time, a rare mix-up between Buxton and Bywater allowed Adam Reach the time to float a cross into the Burton six-yard box.

Rhodes timed his run well and met it for a free header, only to send the effort directly into the body of Bywater, who held on gratefully.

That moment showed the travelling Brewers fans exactly how much the game was still in the balance, and a quick start at the start of the second half felt important.

Cue Lloyd Dyer.

Barely five minutes after the half-time oranges, play broke up in the Albion half and a counter was one.

Akins weighted his through-ball to perfection, meaning Dyer did not have to break stride too much.

He kept it running for himself to get into the box, waited for Wildsmith to commit, and then slid a tidy finish home in front of those jubilant away supporters.

Breathing space for the Brewers.

It was welcome, with the addition of Atdhe Nuhiu off the Wednesday bench injecting the hosts' attack with more purpose.

His goalbound effort was well tipped wide by Bywater, who also got across to deny Rhodes just beforehand.

Inevitably, Lee Bullen's side pressed more and more as the game wore on, forcing Albion into deeper and deeper positions.

But the home side will surely have remembered from last season's 1-1 draw at Hillsborough that Clough's men relish a resistance job late in games.

McFadzean continued to pressure the dangerous-looking Lucas Joao, Turner was imperious and Buxton timed one block on a Ross Wallace shot that looked threatening.

There was also not a blade of grass that the superb Murphy did not cover at least twice.

The hectic festive schedule was taking an evident toll on the Brewers' energy levels during the final 20 minutes, as they struggled to get on the ball and relieve the pressure.

That was not enough to let the Owls back into this one, though. Albion just aren't that easy to break down on their travels this season.

Naylor made sure that was crystal clear as he rubbed salt in the hosts' wound after 89 minutes.

With Wednesday pushed up, Akins and Dyer linked up well on the left flank, with the former's low cross-shot across goal running into Naylor's path.

He slid in to tap home and apply a fitting final touch to one of Burton Albion's great Championship performances.

It might not have been enough to move them out of the bottom three, but that will not have been on the minds of any players or fans alike.

The Brewers just made a big statement to their relegation rivals.