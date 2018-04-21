Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Championship great escape is still on - and how dramatic they are trying to make it.

Trailing relegation rivals Sunderland 1-0 with 10 minutes to go and seemingly on the verge of relegation, Darren Bent nodded home a late equaliser to set up a grandstand finish.

And deep into injury time, record signing Liam Boyce produced a stunning header to hand Albion the most precious of three points.

There was still time for the latest of drama, when Sunderland thought they had rescued a 96th-minute point after scrambling home from a corner.

But after a consultation with his linesman, referee Darren England disallowed the goal for handball - and a bonkers win was Burton's, meaning Sunderland's relegation was confirmed.

Bolton Wanderers' home defeat to champions Wolverhampton Wanderers leaves Nigel Clough's only two points adrift of safety now - and the two sides meet in a mouth-watering contest at the Pirelli Stadium next weekend.

Perhaps with the magnitude of this clash so clear in the players' minds, it was a sloppy start to proceedings at the Stadium of Light.

Both teams misplaced a host of passes in the early stages - and while Sunderland looked unwilling to get forward too quickly, Albion lacked any composure when they did surge into a promising position.

Jason Steele held a curling effort from Luke Murphy after Lucas Akins had found him in space, while Paddy McNair was an important presence to thwart Hope Akpan as he looked to nod home John Brayford's curling cross from the right.

It was from another Brayford cross that Burton received their first warning shot from the Sunderland midfielder.

When the delivery was blocked on the edge of the Black Cats' box, the hosts broke, and play was eventually worked to McNair, who fizzed a 20-yard effort that Stephen Bywater held well.

Any shows of quality were far and far between before the break. Clough had anticipated a battle, and this was as cagey as expected.

But the Brewers were too easily undone in the 34th minute - and McNair made them pay.

Ashley Fletcher took down possession in the Albion half, with his back to goal.

He rolled past Tom Naylor and surged towards the Burton box, the scrambling defence unable to stop him.

He then played the ball across for the lurking McNair, who drilled a low, first-time effort under Bywater to send the frustrated home crowd into raptures.

It was a hammerblow that the Brewers needed to respond from.

They were not too far away when Akins picked out Joe Sbarra free at the back post just before half-time, only for the academy graduate to rush his volley and scuff it wide.

More was needed after the break, though, and a mazy run from Akins teed up Jacob Davenport to test Steele.

Akins then sent a tantalising low delivery across the face of the Sunderland goal, with Steele failing to gather.

As Boyce prepared to pounce, it was bundled behind for a corner.

Albion enjoyed more time in Sunderland territory in the second half - but they were not making it count.

Akins especially toiled on the right flank, standing up his man and delivering crosses that Sunderland too easily dealt with.

The Brewers were then handed their customary in-game injury blow when Damien McCrory, back from a hamstring problem, was forced off after a poor challenge by Callum McManaman.

Davenport again had a go from distance, this time from a free-kick, only to find Steele no more accommodating.

How could they find a breakthrough when none looked like coming?

Turn to a man with more than 100 Premier League goals to his name.

Former Sunderland striker Bent was booed onto the pitch at his old stomping ground.

But soon after coming on to replace Sbarra, he was on hand to nod home a rebound from Hope Akpan's spilled shot after a brilliant run by Marvin Sordell.

It set up a frenetic finish, a Sunderland free-kick nodded against the bar and then Bent seeing a close-range volley well saved by Steele.

Nobody was prepared for what was to come though.

With both sides desperate for a last-gasp win, Ben Turner launched a cross into the Sunderland box from the left.

And record signing Boyce rose with a gorgeous leap to divert a header away from Steele and just inside the far post.

Cue scenes of bedlam on the Burton bench and in the away end. Things were not done yet, though.

In the 96th minute, a Sunderland corner caused carnage in Albion's six-yard box - and it was eventually scrambled home amid a blur of yellow and white.

Now it was the hosts' turn to celebrate, while referee England ran over to speak to his assistant.

After a short discussion, the goal was disallowed.

That was that. An absolutely monumental turnaround for the Brewers at the Stadium of Light - and only a second win for them after falling behind this season.

They couldn't, could they? They are giving it a right good go.