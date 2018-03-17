Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion became the 28th victim of Wolverhampton Wanderers' seemingly inexorable rise to the Premier League as they were beaten 3-1 at a snowy Molineux.

While the Brewers worked tirelessly all afternoon and ended their five-game wait for a goal courtesy of Lloyd Dyer's 18-yard effort, they were ultimately outclassed by a Wolves team who controlled proceedings well.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men never looked likely to relinquish their lead after Benik Afobe's second made it 3-1 after 56 minutes, with Afobe and Helder Costa having originally put the home side 2-0 up before Dyer's salvo.

Results like this will not decide the Brewers' survival fate - but it means they head into a two-week international break having taken only one point from four games since the 2-1 win at Barnsley that was supposed to be a springboard for their season.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Two changes for the Brewers from the midweek defeat at Sheffield United saw Jake Buxton come in for his first start since January as Nigel Clough went for a 5-4-1 system.

Buxton replaced Jamie Allen, ruled out with the ankle injury sustained at Bramall Lane, while Liam Boyce came in for Darren Bent up top as Burton's other switch.

With Wolves so dominant in possession, Boyce was utilised more as Albion's first line of defence as they kept 11 men behind the ball for long spells, the hosts so good at retaining possession.

It almost paid dividends early on when Barry Douglas got in behind on the left, only for Tom Naylor to scramble back and divert the wing-back's low cross over his own crossbar.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The reprieve was short-lived for Clough's men, however.

Fiften minutes into the game, the lively Costa had Wolves in front, latching onto a direct pass from Conor Coady, chesting it into his own path and then finishing calmly past the advancing Stephen Bywater.

That early goal allowed the high-flying home side to remain even more patient with the ball, waiting for gaps.

They almost capitalised on a misplaced pass from Kyle McFadzean on the edge of his own box, Romain Saiss bending an effort mercifully wide of Bywater's far post.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton, on the other hand, were expected to feed off scraps, although they did enjoy some joy moving forward, Marvin Sordell especially making inroads down the right.

He saw one shot blocked on the turn, and Tom Flanagan looked to have been felled from behind in the box as he waited for the rebound to drop. Referee Geoff Eltringham was unmoved, much to the visitors' frustration.

And Afobe was on hand to rub salt into that particular wound moments later by doubling Wolves' advantage.

Again, it was a straightforward one, Ruben Neves sliding a wicked low pass through the Albion defence and into the path of Afobe, who made no mistake with Buxton bearing down on him.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Just as after the first goal, being hit like that seemed to spark a response from Clough's men - and they were back in contention soon after.

The Brewers have been criticised for not taking enough risks from distance during their recent goal drought.

But there was no such thought in Dyer's mind when a Burton corner was cleared to him on Wolves' 18 yard-line, the Brewers winger drilling a fierce low shot through a glut of bodies and past the despairing John Ruddy.

That was just reward for Albion's off-the-ball work before the break.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Two half-time substitutions, with Luke Varney and Joe Sbarra replacing McFadzean and Sordell, did not help Burton's cause to see more of the ball.

Wolves knocked it around well, but also possessed the ability to drive more directly when necessary.

Ivan Cavaleiro made that clear in laying on the hosts' third goal, running into the Burton box, cutting his way past Buxton and then battling for the ball to get it to Afobe, who gratefully swept home from 12 yards.

More chances came and went for the hosts, who looked in total command after regaining a two-goal lead.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Cavaleiro slid an effort wide, Costa was well thwarted by Bywater after a gorgeous through-ball from Neves, and McCrory dived bravely in the way to deny Matt Doherty after a scramble in the Albion box.

Ultimately, though, the game petered to its conclusion, with Burton unable to get a meaningful touch upfield and Wolves happy to claim yet another victory on their surge for the top flight.

The game did provide a late debut for Tomas Egert, who came on to replace Boyce only a day after joining on a free transfer.

A 13-day break now awaits the Brewers, who will use it to rest up a sinfully stretched squad ahead of a huge push over the final eight games of the campaign.