Another bright start by Burton Albion was quickly quelled by Cardiff City, who ran out convincing 5-1 winners at the Pirelli Stadium to make it five out of six defeats in pre-season for the Brewers.

Now, it may only be pre-season, and manager Nigel Clough reiterated as much post-match, but, quite plainly, Albion must to avoid any repeat on Saturday when Rochdale arrive at the Pirelli for the League One curtain-raiser.

Maybe, just maybe, they have got it all out of their system before the big kick-off.

Burton’s final pre-season game only gave Clough more to ponder.

Liam Boyce opened the scoring from the penalty spot but the Bluebirds, managed by ex-Albion player and manager Neil Warnock, showed why they finished second in the Championship last campaign.

Goals from Kenneth Zohore, a Jake Buxton own goal, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Bobby Reid and Calum Patterson sealed a comfortable win for City.

Clough’s squad was down to the bare bones, with seven players out injured – an inescapably alarming state of affairs without a competitive ball kicked.

New signings David Templeton and Scott Fraser missed out with hamstring and calf complaints respectively, while John Brayford, Reece Hutchinson (both hamstring) and Marvin Sordell (calf) were also absent.

Ben Fox couldn’t recover from a dead leg in time to make the starting 11 – he was an unused substitute – and Will Miller is still recovering from the long-term knee injury sustained last season, although he is said to be making good progress in his bid to be fit for Saturday.

Stephen Bywater started in goal, with Lucas Akins and Damien McCrory either side of Ben Turner and Jake Buxton at the back.

Kyle McFadzean anchored midfield with former Rochdale duo Jamie Allen and Matty Lund alongside him.

Liam Boyce was the lone striker, with Marcus Harness and Joe Sbarra on the flanks.

And the 4-3-3 formation worked well initially, with Lund and Allen willing runners to support Boyce, who dominated Sol Bamba in the opening stages.

The fact the Brewers lined up in that system was principally down to a lack of bodies – but it would not be a surprise to see Albion set up in a similar system against Dale, given how well it utilises Boyce.

Burton’s record signing harassed and harried the Cardiff back-line, both with his back to goal and when he was prepared to drive at defenders.

And it was he who was at the heart of a deserved opener after 12 minutes, with Cardiff in disarray at the back.

Boyce was quick to pounce on a loose ball in the penalty area and Joe Ralls fouled him in a hashed attempt to clear the ball.

Boyce slotted in the penalty, sending keeper Alex Smithies the wrong way, and, for a while, it threatened to be the first of many.

McCrory nearly doubled the lead a minute later when he curled a spectacular effort on goal. He was unlucky to see his right-footed shot from distance crack Smithies’ left-hand post and go behind for a goal-kick.

So far, so good, the 500 or so Brewers fans out in a paltry attendance of 853 must have thought. But we’ve been down this road before.

Having dominated the first 15 minutes, Burton’s heads dropped noticeably when Cardiff scored a fortuitous equaliser, Buxton diverting Junior Hoilett’s probing free kick from the left past Bywater under pressure from Bamba.

Seven minutes later Burton were behind and, this time, genuine quality was at the heart of a good move from the Premier League new boys.

Zohore was slipped in on goal by Ralls and made no mistake, slotting home coolly having shrugged off the challenge of Turner.

If either of those goals could have been prevented, the same could not be said for Cardiff’s third, a spectacular strike from 30 yards by Mendez-Laing which curled into the top right-hand corner of Bywater’s net.

Albion went into half-time 3-1 down, perhaps undeservedly so after their hard work in the opening exchanges.

But City came out for the second half hungry for more goals – and they duly followed.

Clough could call upon only four outfield substitutions, with Warnock able to change eight should he please.

Academy defender Ben Hart, goalkeeper Harry Campbell, triallist Elliot Hodge and fitness coach Chris Beardsley watched along with the injured Fox from the bench.

Cardiff had their fourth after 56 minutes, Reid dealing with a challenge from Turner after pouncing on a long punt forward by Neil Etheridge and sending a simple finish past Bywater.

Reid’s positional awareness and calmness in front of goal showed just why Warnock parted with around £10m for him from Bristol City.

Cardiff made five changes then and one of them, Patterson, rounded off the scoring with a fine low strike from 20 yards, leaving Bywater helpless again.

Burton picked up toward the final 20 minutes, with Hodge replacing Lund, although Lund has probably nailed down his starting place against his old club at the weekend.

The Brewers were unable to find a way through but there were plenty of positives to take ahead of the dawn of another season, despite the result.

Now it’s a waiting game to see who is fit for the weekend, or who might be added to the squad.

It should not be ignored that Albion spent a good spell matching a side destined for Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Anfield next season.