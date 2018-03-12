Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock has blasted the EFL's decision to schedule Burton Albion's match against Cardiff City so soon after the international break.

The Brewers will travel to south Wales on Friday March 30, with both sides likely to have players in action for their countries.

Cardiff's on-loan midfielder Marko Grujic, who has missed only one match since joining from Liverpool in January, is a particular case in point.

He is expected to play for Serbia against Nigeria on March 27 - less than 72 hours before Burton and Cardiff kick-off.

That has been a source of frustration for ex-Albion manager Warnock, who blasted league officials for scheduling matches so close to the pause for international action, when some players will have to travel back to Cardiff only a couple of days before the Brewers clash.

"I've been looking at it (the international break) for three weeks, and the call-ups with the internationals," he told Wales Online.

"I think we're going to have to write to the Football League. I don't think any team in the Championship going for promotion should play on a Friday, coming back after the international break. It's absolutely pathetic.

"We've got lads playing on a Wednesday night, and we're playing Burton on a Friday. It's absolutely ridiculous.

"I wish those people would come with me and train with me while they're doing that. They haven't got a clue what they're doing. I know we're ruled by television, but there's got to be common sense.

"I've got lads from Hungary or somewhere coming back on a Wednesday night, travelling through the night then they're playing on a Friday.

"You wouldn't put your animals through that. It's ridiculous."

Albion boss Nigel Clough, however, reckons promotion-chasing Cardiff should be able to manage their resources accordingly.

The second-placed Bluebirds travel to Sheffield United on Easter Monday night, with Warnock's main concern being that fellow contenders Aston Villa and Fulham both play on the Tuesday instead.

"Good - I wish they were all playing!" said Clough, whose star striker Liam Boyce could be playing for Northern Ireland earlier in the international break.

"I don't think they've got too many internationals, I think they've got a big enough squad to be able to choose around that if necessary.

"But that's what happens when the international break is in the week leading up to Easter.

"Teams will want to play Friday-Monday.

"We wouldn't want to go Saturday all the way down to Cardiff, travel back and 40 hours later play Middlesbrough.

"I think from that point of view it splits the two games up and everybody gets another day's rest.

"I think at the start of the season you have an opportunity to put in suggestions and change these fixtures.

"If both clubs agree then both teams are allowed to do that and that's where it comes from.

"I think a lot of teams now move their games either Saturday-Tuesday or Friday-Monday, just so they get that extra day.

"It's a lot to expect, with the travelling as well, to play two games in three days."