Nigel Clough says Burton Albion are pushing to add to their squad before Saturday's League One season opener against Rochdale.

The Brewers' squad is beset by injury, with seven first-team players missing through injury from Saturday's pre-season finale, a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

So far, Albion have brought in Scott Fraser and David Templeton, with Elliot Hodge still on trial with the club.

Fortunately for Clough and co, it now looks like reinforcements may well be on their way.

"Hopefully we are going to get a loan player or two in the next seven days, or we're going to try very hard," Clough said.

When asked how close they were to finalising it, he added: "Relatively close. Everyone's are although the window shuts in 10 or 11 days or whatever, the loan window stays open until the end of the month.

"Everyone knows that and quite a few clubs are still reluctant to release their players until maybe after the window closes.

"But we'll trey and push for them as much as we can so we can get them involved next saturday."

Hodge was a second-half substitute for Matty Lund on Saturday, and the former Notts County trainee is due in for discussions about a possible deal this week.

The Brewers are well stocked on the flanks, though, with Clough aware the club's own youngsters are vying for places in the first-team squad too.

"I'm not sure what we can do," Clough said regarding the ex-Notts County trainee. "We'll have a chat with him and see what we can do if anything.

"We've got Harness, Sbarra and Fox - we've got young players so we're not sure."

Clough also confirmed that the club have had enquiries for two unnamed players, one loan and the other about a permanent move.