Burton Albion duo Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock have joined League One side Bradford City on loan to the end of the season.

The pair were two of the Brewers' first three summer signings last year ahead of Albion's second Championship campaign, and both were regular starters in the early stages of the season.

Warnock's last appearance came in the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United on November 17, though, with Lund having not featured since the draw at Brentford four days after that clash.

Like Matt Palmer, who joined the Bantams' third-tier rivals Rotherham United on a permanent deal on Thursday, Lund and Warnock will now look to help their new side clinch promotion to the Championship, with Bradford currently fifth in the table.

Lund joins Palmer as the second midfielder in as many days to leave the Pirelli. He made 14 appearances for the Brewers but was out of the picture in recent months as Luke Murphy and Tom Naylor made the central positions their own.

The Northern Ireland international - who will look to keep himself in Michael O'Neill's thoughts with more game-time at Valley Parade - has not been helped with injuries and illness that have forced him to battle back to fitness on several occasions since August.

The impressive form of Lund's international teammate Flanagan, meanwhile, has kept Warnock on the bench since that Sheffield United game.

He heads for a second spell with Bradford, having previously spent a stint there in 2002.

On the moves, Nigel Clough said: "Both players wanted to play regular football and have gone to a big League One club who are challenging for promotion.

"Stephen Warnock's chances have been limited ever since Tom Flanagan came back in to the side.

"Matty Lund's chances have been limited with Tom Naylor moving in to midfield but they both have a chance to go and play regular football now."