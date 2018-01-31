The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Manchester City youngster Jacob Davenport on loan until the end of the season.

Nigel Clough confirmed on Tuesday night that Albion had agreed a deal to sign a 'young midfielder'.

The Telegraph have this morning reported that holding midfielder Davenport - City's young player of the year in 2016 - is set to join today.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

And the Burton Mail understands that Davenport is the player Clough referred to after last night's defeat to Reading.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Davenport can also play at left-back. He has played 13 times for City in the under-23s Premier League 2 competition this season, scoring twice and captaining his side on five occasions.

Davenport also featured in the EFL Trophy clashes with Rotherham United and Chesterfield earlier in the campaign.

Burton have already signed Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent on loan this month, with Clough previously saying they would look to get two more deals done before tonight's 11pm deadline if possible.