Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will be among the 72 EFL clubs who vote today on whether to begin shutting the summer transfer window early.

Chief executives, chairmen and officials from the clubs of the Championship, League One and League Two will meet at Villa Park to vote on the proposal, which would bring the EFL window in line with the Premier League's.

English football's top-flight sides agreed in September to impose an early closure on their buying window from the coming summer.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

If the EFL clubs vote for the early closure - which would require the support of more than half of all teams in the Championship and half of those in the EFL - they would stop themselves from selling or buying players on permanent deals from the Thursday after the start of their season.

They would still be able to make loan signings, though, until the end of August, as is currently the case for all transfer deals.

As with the Premier League's new agreements, EFL clubs would also be able to sell players to foreign teams whose windows are open to a later date.

Last summer, Burton made three permanent signings on deadline day, while Jackson Irvine left on a club-record deal to join Hull City in the final week of the window.