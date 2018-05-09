Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have reportedly entered the battle for Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser.

The Daily Express reports that the Brewers have joined Blackpool in the fight to sign up the Scottish midfielder, who has hit four goals in the Scottish Championship for the Tangerines this season and can play across the midfield.

The Dundee-born 23-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Tannadice before breaking into the first team three seasons ago.

He spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Airdrieonians in the Scottish League One hitting five league goals in 28 games.

Albion have already been linked with Cambridge United midfielder George Maris as Nigel Clough plans for the club's first League One season in two years following Sunday's relegation from the Championship.