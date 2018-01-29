Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion could still bring another couple of new signings into the club before Wednesday's transfer deadline - and one or two players may yet leave the club.

But with time ticking down in the January market, Clough is happy with the current size of his squad ahead of the final 18 games of the campaign.

Since the start of the month, Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent have arrived at the Pirelli Stadium on loan until the end of the season.

There have been more departures, though, with Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell returning to their parent clubs, Matt Palmer and Ryan Delaney leaving on permanent deals and Matty Lund, Stephen Warnock and Ben Fox heading out on loan.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

That leaves Albion's first-team squad at 20 members currently, excluding Will Miller - out for the season - and Liam Boyce, who is closing in on his return to fitness.

So is that number likely to change much before February 1?

"Within that, you've got Shaun Barker and Joe Sbarra," said Clough when discussing his current squad.

"One is a 19-year-old, and Shaun will just come on if we need him.

"There is a possibility of another one or two coming in, and another one or two going out.

"But we are quite happy with the numbers that we've got at the moment.

(Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

"I don't think we'll get anybody else in for the Reading game (before the 12pm deadline on Monday), so it'll probably be Tuesday or Wednesday when we hope to do some business.

"It doesn't help having a game the night before, but you've got to work around it.

"It could be worse. I think we had one on the night last season, when we brought Michael Kightly in - certainly Burnley did (have a game).

"At least we get 24 hours or something like that."