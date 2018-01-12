Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion defender Jayden Cotterill has extended his loan with Romulus until February 15.

The defender originally joined the NPL Division One South side back in December and extended his spell with the Roms until January 14.

But now he'll stay at Coles Lane for another month with the aim of adding to his tally of nine appearances for Romulus so far alongside fellow Brewer Reece Hutchinson.

The academy graduate signed his first professional contract with the Brewers last summer alongside Jack Hallahan and featured extensively in pre-season for Nigel Clough's first team.

Cotterill spent one month away from the Pirelli Stadium earlier this term, at Northern Premier League side Matlock Town back in September.