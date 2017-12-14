Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion youngster Jayden Cotterill has had his loan spell with NPL first division south side Romulus extended until January 14.

Cotterill's original deal was due to expire on Monday December 13 but the defender - who signed his first professional deal with the Brewers in the summer - is now set to stay there for a further month.

The youngster featured prominently for Nigel Clough's first-team in pre-season and put in an impressive performance in last month's 3-2 Birmingham Senior Cup win over Highgate United, captaining a team including first-team defender Shaun Barker and goalkeeper Harry Campbell.

It is the academy graduate's second loan spell away from the Brewers, having spent a month at NPL side Matlock Town back in September, and was joined at Romulus by James Harrison and Reece Hutchinson - who we understand have not had their spells extended.

The trio started on the bench in their first game, a 3-1 loss to Leek Town, but the Roms have seen their campaign beset by poor weather and have had a number of games called off - with the most recent casualty of the inclement weather their scheduled match against Belper Town on Saturday.