Burton Albion are getting closer to their first senior signings of the January transfer window - and they are also fielding more interest for their own players.

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Jack Livesey is the only player to have joined the Brewers so far this month, with loan trio Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell all returning to their parent clubs and defender Ryan Delaney leaving to join Rochdale on a permanent basis.

With Luke Murphy the only loan player currently at the Pirelli Stadium, Nigel Clough has said Albion will look to fill the other four loan slots available to them in a matchday squad, primarily in attacking positions.

And according to the Brewers boss, they could have one deal sewn up by the end of Wednesday.

Asked if a season-ending injury to Will Miller had changed their transfer strategy, Clough said: "No, it's still the same.

"We are still looking to bring three or four loans in in those sorts of positions, the forward positions.

"We have got one agreed that we are hoping to complete later today, and then we are chasing another one before the weekend, if not next week.

"We've got a bit of interest in two or three of our players at the moment, the ones who are on the fringes.

"There's nothing concrete as yet, but a few calls and a bit of interest.

"We are still pursuing another three loans ourselves."