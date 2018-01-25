Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion could have two new signings in the squad when they face Reading at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday.

So far, West Ham United's Martin Samuelsen is the only January addition for Albion, with Ryan Delaney having left to join Rochdale and three players - Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell - returning to their parent clubs.

But Nigel Clough is hopeful of having another new face or two in his squad by Tuesday, with things getting busier in the Championship transfer market.

According to the Brewers boss, one deal has been agreed with a club, and the Brewers are now waiting on a decision from the player over the move.

"I think we are close," he said.

"We'd hope to have at least one, maybe two in before the game on Tuesday against Reading.

"Of course, they have to be registered by 12pm on Monday to be available, so we'd hope to get at least one in and maybe two by then.

"Then we've got another 24 or 48 hours before the window closes.

"It can be between a player, an agent and a club - you've got to get all three to agree.

"Getting all those in line is difficult sometimes.

"We've agreed a deal with a club for a player, and now we are waiting on the player just to say yes or no.

"They want to try to leave it, like they do in the summer, and see if they can get better offers.

"Then there's another one where I think we've got the player agreed, but not with the club.

"So I think each deal presents a different problem."

With the Reading clash rescheduled for Tuesday to allow the Royals to play their FA Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, it has given Albion 10 days between Championship fixtures to focus on their transfer business.

That must be seen as a timely bonus for the Brewers, who made three new signings - John Brayford, Will Miller and Jamie Allen - on transfer deadline day in August.

"It is, and then you can concentrate fully this week on trying to do the business," added Clough.

"Ideally, we don't want it to go to the last day, so we want to try to get everything done.

"And with Tuesday being such an important game, we want to try to get our players in and eligible for that."