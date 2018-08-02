Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion midfielder Luke Murphy is set to sign for Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy spent last season on loan at the Pirelli Stadium from Leeds United, who had his contract at Elland Road cancelled by mutual consent last night.

According to The Bolton News , Murphy could be announced as a Bolton player as early as today.

The 28-year-old made 41 appearances for the Brewers last season - notching a crucial goal in April's 3-1 victory over Derby County.

Murphy also spent the latter half of the 2016-17 Championship survival campaign with the Brewers before putting pen to paper on a season-long deal last summer.

With Albion dropping into the third tier after May's final-day heartbreak at Preston North End, Nigel Clough said finances would "prohibit" a return for Murphy.