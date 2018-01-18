Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are pursuing another three loan deals following the signing of Martin Samuelsen from West Ham United on Wednesday.

The Brewers are focused on adding more options to their attacking ranks in a bid to move clear of the Championship relegation zone.

The arrival of Samuelsen - a creative and versatile attacking midfielder - until the end of the season is a positive start to Albion's senior incomings in January.

Loan trio Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell returned to their parent clubs earlier this month, while defender Ryan Delaney left to join Rochdale.

There is a chance more players could leave the Pirelli Stadium before February 1, with interest shown in "two or three" of Albion's squad members.

In terms of new signings, though, Clough is looking for some more versatility, with his attacking options further limited by Will Miller's season-ending injury.

"We need people who fit into the system (Albion have largely kept with a 5-4-1, counter-attacking setup over recent weeks), and then people who can be flexible beyond there," he said.

"Because Queens Park Rangers started so well on Saturday, we ended up changing the system after 10 minutes in order to try to get a foothold in the game.

"We need that flexibility. I think that righthand side of the four hasn't been a problem for us.

"Will Miller did really well. Now he is out, so that's a position that Martin Samuelsen can fill, and one or two others.

"We are looking for a bit of both, but certainly an amount of versatility."

Burton are not looking to bring in as many as the six January signings they made 12 months ago, and have made only one at this stage compared to the arrivals of Marvin Sordell, Luke Varney and Luke Murphy in the first fortnight of 2017.

So are the Brewers finding it harder to make new signings this time around?

"No, it's just the same as it has been every window when we are trying to get people in," added Clough.

"We have got a thing where a player is actually quite happy to come and the agent is saying, 'can you just give us another couple of days, see if we can get something better?'

"We've got no choice but to say, 'okay! But don't leave it too long.'"