Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Lund has joined Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal at Glanford Park.

Lund leaves Burton Albion one year into the two-year deal he signed in May last year having run down his contract at Rochdale.

The Northern Ireland international made 12 appearances in the Championship for Nigel Clough's side before a loan move to Bradford City for the second half of last season.

He struggled to nail down a regular spot in Clough's starting XI last season , with illness and injury prohibiting him from establishing himself at the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Lund played 77 minutes of Saturday's final pre-season outing, a 5-1 defeat of Cardiff City, impressing in midfield alongside former Dale team-mate Jamie Allen.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Scunthorpe earlier this month.