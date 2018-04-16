The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion have been linked with a move for Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne.

The 22-year-old is reportedly being eyed up by Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth and the Brewers, according to The Sun, after an impressive campaign in east London.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Bonne has hit 20 goals for National League Orient following a summer move from Colchester United, signing a two-year deal at Brisbane Road at the time.

The forward has made two appearances for Zimbabwe, whom he qualifies for through his parents.

Ipswich-born Bonne came through the ranks at Ipswich Town, before a move to Colchester, where he spent time out on loan at Lincoln City and Woking.

He featured for the Us in a 3-0 League One defeat to Albion back in April 2016.

Burton have suffered a striker shortage at times this season, mainly due to bad luck with injury and illness to record signing Liam Boyce and loan signing Joe Mason respectively.

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers' forward department has managed only 13 goals in all competitions between them this season, with their profligacy in front of goal resulting in the Championship's second-lowest total in the 'goals scored' column.