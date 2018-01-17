Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham United attacking midfielder Martin Samuelsen has become Burton Albion's first senior signing of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Norwegian international joins the Brewers on loan until the end of the season, and will provide an option centrally and on the wings.

He will go straight into the Albion squad for Saturday's trip to Fulham.

The Brewers were close to signing Samuelsen in the summer of 2016 ahead of their debut Championship campaign, according to Nigel Clough, and he has since gone on to spend spells with Blackburn Rovers in the second tier and League One Peterborough United, for a second time.

Two goals in four Checkatrade Trophy games for West Ham's under-23s this campaign gives some insight into the attacking quality Samuelsen will bring to the Pirelli Stadium.

(Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

And Clough believes it is the former Manchester City youngster's creativity that could be his greatest asset for Albion, as Burton look for a more consistent clinical edge in the final third.

"He's a full Norwegian international,” said the Brewers boss.

"He plays a variety of forward positions.

"We nearly got him last season, at the start of the season.

"He had a successful loan spell out at Peterborough in League One, it didn't work out at Blackburn last season for him.

"But he's got himself fit now after an illness in the summer and he is raring to go.

"He will just bring something a little bit different in the forward positions.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"He's more of a midfielder or wide man, but he can play up there.

"He is six foot two and he's not bad in the air, but he is more a skilful player.

"Usually you think of small skilful players, but he is very comfortable on the ball.

"I would say that is his main strength, his creativity.

"He'll be straight into the squad - he'll take Will Miller's place in the squad (after Miller was ruled out for the season with a knee injury).

"That's what we've brought him in for, to be involved."

Samuelsen's name may be familiar to some Brewers fans, with the West Ham loanee having featured for Peterborough in their 1-0 home defeat to Albion in the 2015-16 League One campaign.

He scored two goals during that impressive loan spell with the Posh, including a stunning solo effort against John Brayford's Sheffield United.

Receiving the ball on the left flank, Samuelsen cut inside, dribbled around four Blades defenders - including Brayford - and then slammed a left-footed shot inside the far post.

More recently, Samuelsen - linked with Real Madrid and Chelsea at the age of 14 - was named on the bench for parent club West Ham during Tuesday night's FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury Town, meaning Albion were unable to complete the deal before Wednesday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough has previously spoken about how more players may become available after the third round is complete, and he hopes Burton's latest signing is proof that more moves could now be on the cards.

"That's what we were waiting for with Martin, because he was on the bench last night for West Ham," he added.

"So that's what we had to wait for with him.

"Now those games are out of the way, it does open up a little bit more.

"Of course, teams that got through might then think, 'we'll just keep them until the end of January, until the next (FA Cup) game - the next round is January 27.

"So you are three or four days before the window closes then.

"There will be a few thinking like that."