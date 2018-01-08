Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have signed young goalkeeper Jack Livesey on a three-year deal.

The 17-year-old, who joins from Scottish side Partick Thistle, will work with the first-team and the Brewers academy, having featured in Albion's pre-season friendlies against Matlock Town and Arnold Town.

Livesey has been training with Burton's senior and academy sides since the summer and will provide goalkeeping cover behind Stephen Bywater and Harry Campbell, with Middlesbrough loanee Connor Ripley recalled last week.

The deal - which was signed after international clearance was granted for Livesey's move to England - also gives Albion an option to extend the contract for a fourth year.

"I have been excited to get started with the club ever since I moved down from Scotland," said Livesey.

"That's not only football-wise, but as a life experience it has given me the chance to develop a lot of independence and the opportunity to start a dream career.

"I could not be more excited.

"The friendlies were my first ever first-team experiences, which was a great way to start off.

"The club itself, everyone was so welcoming, I didn't feel intimidated at all.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

"They just welcomed me into the team, which helped me play to my potential and prove I was worthy of joining the club."

On Saturday, Nigel Clough confirmed the Brewers could yet look to bring in a loan goalkeeper this month after Ripley's recent departure.