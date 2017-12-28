Burton Albion are among a host of Championship clubs to have been linked with a move for Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke, according to the website TeamTalk .
The Brewers are said to be vying for his signature alongside fellow Championship strugglers Sunderland, Reading and Preston North End.
The Bantams forward has been in fine form this season, with 10 goals from 17 games for the fifth-placed League One side - including a hat-trick against Bristol Rovers in September.
Albion were linked with a move for the 25-year-old - a graduate of Middlesbrough's academy - in January, but nothing materialised with Nigel Clough bringing in forward Cauley Woodrow from Fulham.
Burton will almost certainly be in the market for a striker once the transfer window re-opens on Monday, with Liam Boyce not expected to return until the back end of the season at the earliest and Joe Mason's loan expiring next month.