Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion midfielder Tom Naylor is attracting interest from Sunderland, according to reports.

Naylor is out of contract at the Brewers this summer but has been offered a new deal by the club. He is currently weighing up his options.

And the 26-year-old has apparently caught the eye of fellow League One side Sunderland, reports the Sun.

The Black Cats who, like Burton, suffered relegation from the Championship last season, are looking to rebuild under the stewardship of new manager Jack Ross.

Naylor made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Brewers during 2017-18, as they were relegated on the final day at Preston North End. He scored four goals.

Having started his career at Mansfield Town, Naylor was snapped up by Derby County in 2012 but struggled to make a first-team impact.

Loan spells at Bradford, Grimsby, Newport, Cambridge and Burton followed – before he made the permanent move to the Brewers in 2015.

Naylor helped Burton win the League Two title in 2015 while on loan, and then promotion from League One the following season.