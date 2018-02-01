Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was no late deadline-day drama for Burton Albion in the January transfer window.

The arrival of Manchester City youngster Jacob Davenport on loan yesterday lunchtime was the Brewers' last piece of business for the month.

In total, five Albion players left the Pirelli Stadium in January, whether on loan or permanent deals, while three loan players returned to their parent clubs.

Coming the other way, Burton made three first-team signings, with young goalkeeper Jack Livesey also joining.

Damien McCrory returned from his loan spell at Portsmouth, but is currently injured.

Here's a full rundown of Burton's ins and outs.

ARRIVALS

Jack Livesey (permanent from Partick Thistle)

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Livesey completed his permanent move to the Brewers, having featured for the senior side in pre-season and after training with the first-team and academy throughout the first half of the season.

He will continue to work with both, and has now headed to Belper Town on a youth loan.

Martin Samuelsen (loan from West Ham United)

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

The 20-year-old Norwegian international was Burton's first senior signing of 2018.

A versatile attacking midfielder, Samuelsen - who has had previous loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Peterborough United - will look to add a creative spark to the Brewers' play in the final third.

He made his debut in the 6-0 loss at Fulham.

Darren Bent (loan from Derby County)

(Image: Burton Albion / Richard Holmes)

Albion's primary target for January, Bent arrived from Gary Rowett's Derby County until the end of the season.

He was straight into the starting XI for Tuesday's clash with Reading, despite having not played a senior game for the Rams since injuring his hamstring in pre-season.

Bent's experience and proven goalscoring pedigree in the Championship - and the Premier League - are why Nigel Clough was so keen on bringing him to the Pirelli, in the hope he can fire Albion away from the relegation zone.

Jacob Davenport (loan from Manchester City)

(Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The third and final first-team signing of the month for Burton, holding midfielder Davenport arrives highly rated by City boss Pep Guardiola.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut at senior level, but has spoken about relishing the challenge ahead with Burton.

He will compete with Luke Murphy, Tom Naylor, Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen for a central midfield berth.

Damien McCrory (returned from Portsmouth)

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

McCrory is back with the Brewers following a loan stint with League One Pompey that was ruined by a knee injury.

The left-back did not feature again for Portsmouth after suffering the problem in September, with his loan spell ending in January.

He is currently still out injured.

DEPARTURES

Joe Mason (returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers)

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Mason headed back to Molineux following the expiry of his loan deal at the start of January - and he departed with a real sense of 'what might have been'.

The former Cardiff City striker began in perfect fashion with the Brewers, scoring with his first touch in a Burton shirt to earn a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in August.

But he would make only six further appearances in the subsequent four months, as first a back injury, and then an inflamed appendix, kept him out of action.

Connor Ripley (returned to Middlesbrough)

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Ripley was brought in in the summer to compete with Stephen Bywater for Albion's 'number one' shirt.

But despite helping Albion to the third round of the Carabao Cup - he made some impressive saves in the 4-1 loss to Manchester United in that game - he featured only twice in the League.

Stephen Bywater's form kept Ripley on the bench, and he returned to Middlesbrough early in the month, before sealing a loan move to Bury in League One.

Sean Scannell (returned to Huddersfield Town)

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Signed until the end of the season, Scannell was another who was not quite able to reach his peak with the Brewers due to a lack of continuity in his involvement.

Injury and fitness issues meant he was regularly in and out of the starting XI, a frustrating fact given the spark he showed in performances against Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland.

After he suffered a groin injury in training before the FA Cup trip to Birmingham City, Albion decided to let Scannell return to the Premier League Terriers, as they looked to use his loan slot elsewhere.

Ryan Delaney (permanent to Rochdale)

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Signed in July 2016 ahead of Burton's debut Championship campaign, Delaney would never play a first-team game for the Brewers.

The versatile defender enjoyed a stunning loan spell with Cork City for much of 2017, winning a league-and-cup double, before returning to Albion in November.

He was ineligible to feature until January, and sealed a move to Rochdale in League One on January 9.

Ben Fox (loan to Gateshead)

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Fox signed a new contract to keep him at Burton Albion until 2020, before heading straight out on loan to National League side Gateshead.

Clough says the academy graduate was close to the first-team squad before his move - and Fox has proved why since.

He has already netted twice in four matches for the Heed, including a free-kick winner at the weekend. Albion can recall Fox after 28 days of his loan if they choose, with Gateshead outside EFL restrictions on loan movement.

Matt Palmer (permanent to Rotherham United)

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

A member of Albion's back-to-back promotion teams and a key performer for much of the first Championship campaign, Palmer sealed a move to Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The creative midfielder - whose one goal this season was a stunner in the home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday - had not featured since December 9.

Having helped the Brewers into the second tier in 2016, his aim will be to match that achievement with the promotion-chasing Millers.

Matty Lund (loan to Bradford City)

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Having joined in the summer, Lund's involvement for the Brewers had stuttered over recent months, with his last outing in an Albion shirt coming in mid-November.

Clough had previously suggested the Northern Ireland international would be keen for more game time in the second half of the season, whether that be at the Pirelli or elsewhere.

Bradford - another side chasing the Championship - came in and signed him until the end of the season.

Stephen Warnock (loan to Bradford City)

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

The second Burton player to head to Valley Parade on loan, Warnock was another whose involvement had been limited over recent months, with Tom Flanagan in impressive form on the left side of defence.

Warnock's move to Bradford sees him return to the Bantams more than 15 years after his first stint there, back in 2002.