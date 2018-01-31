The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion are on the verge of bringing in a midfielder as their third signing of the January transfer window.

Following last night's disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Reading, Brewers boss Nigel Clough confirmed that a deal had been agreed to bring a 'young midfielder' into the club.

That is expected to be confirmed in the coming hours.

And Clough says Albion will be aiming to fill another spot in their squad, on top of the midfield signing, ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.

"We've agreed to do a deal to bring one in, so we'll get that announced in the morning," he said after the Reading loss.

"That's a young midfielder.

"After that, we've got a space open and we've got 24 hours to try to fill it if we can.

"If we can't, we'll go with the lads we've got."

Both of Burton's January signings to date started in last night's defeat to the Royals.

Darren Bent made his Brewers debut on loan from Derby County, playing the first hour of the game, while Martin Samuelsen started in midfield and was replaced by Marvin Sordell late on.