Jack Hallahan has extended his loan spell at Belper Town until April 28.

The Burton Albion midfielder joined the Nailers in December, with the initial move until January - but having held down a regular first-team spot, he has seen his spell extended twice.

Hallahan linked up with Aaron Webster at Christchurch Meadow following the Albion legend's appointment in December, with Brewers goalkeeper Jack Livesey following earlier this year.

The trio have helped Belper clear of relegation from Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, and they currently sit in 13th place.

Although yet to play a competitive game for the Brewers, Hallahan has featured in reserve and pre-season fixtures for Nigel Clough's men after signing his first professional contract in May.

He featured in the Brewers' 4-1 defeat to Hednesford Town as they exited the Birmingham Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage last month.