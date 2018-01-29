Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading have signed defender Tommy Elphick from Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season - and he could make his debut against Burton Albion on Tuesday night (7:45pm).

The former AFC Bournemouth man arrives at the Madejski Stadium having fallen out of favour at Villa, with John Terry's return from injury limiting Elphick's chances of first-team football at Villa Park.

He joins a Reading side battling the drop with Jaap Stam's side in 18th place, just four points clear from the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night's showdown.

He is eligible to play in the Albion clash.

"With the injuries we have at the back, we needed to bring in an extra defender and we were looking for someone who can add individual ability, quality and experience to the squad," Stam said.

(Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Tommy is a player who does just that.

"He can play in the style we want to play and the experience he brings to the squad is also going to be very important. We are very pleased to have him here."