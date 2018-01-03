The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia has said on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is going nowhere this transfer window.

The stopper had been linked with a January switch to rivals and Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion after impressing this season at Villa Park, keeping 11 clean sheets in the league as Steve Bruce's side look to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Villa boss Bruce, however, has said he was unaware of a potential move to The Hawthorns for Johnstone.

And Xia has been quick to calm the nerves of the Villa faithful on social media, saying that Johnstone will remain a Villan for the remainder of his loan spell.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough pair Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw.

Chris Coleman wants reinforcements in January, with his side currently bottom of the Championship after Birmingham City's 2-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn has been touted as a possible early loan arrival for the Black Cats this month, and Coleman has now turned his attentions to Clayton and Forshaw after they were left out of Tony Pulis' first two games in charge as Boro boss.

Newcastle United's Jack Colback is another name who has cropped up, with Coleman describing January as 'critical' to his side's chances of staying in the Championship.