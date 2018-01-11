Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick could be set for a loan move to Championship rivals Millwall.

The former Bournemouth centre-back has made only six appearances for Villa so far this season, although he has started their last three League outings.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Millwall have asked about the possibility of signing Elphick until the end of the campaign as they look to strengthen their defensive line and stay clear of the relegation zone.

The Lions are currently six points above Burton Albion and the drop.

On a possible move away for Elphick, Villa boss Steve Bruce said: "Tommy Elphick would've been the big one a few weeks ago, I suppose.

"But he has put himself right back in the equation.

"I'm mindful of the fact a good pro like Tommy wants to play, so we'll see.

"I have no problems with not letting anyone out."

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a fee for Norwich City playmaker Alex Pritchard.

The Premier League Terriers are expected to pay in excess of £10m for Pritchard, who has been one of the Canaries standout players since returning to Championship action in November.

He came off the bench late on in last month's goalless draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

Pritchard is set to undergo a medical at Huddersfield today.