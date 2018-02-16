Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa's John Terry is believed to be interested in a return to Chelsea, according to the Mirror.

The former Blues captain would return in a coaching capacity and harbours ambitions of managing his former side - with whom he spent over 20 years with.

(Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Terry left Stamford Bridge last summer and joined Steve Bruce's promotion-chasing Villans, who currently sit in second place in the Championship.

And the Mirror reports that Terry could get a look-in following any potential movement of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with his future uncertain following a disappointing title defence this season.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Barnsley are continuing their search for a new manager with Paulo Sousa the new bookmakers' favourite for the vacancy.

The ex-Leicester City boss, currently coach at China's Tianjin Quanjian emerged as the new favourite for the Oakwell job with BetVictor following Paul Heckingbottom's controversial departure earlier this month.

(Image: Carlo Hermann/AFP/Getty Images)

The Reds are keen to install a new manager before Tuesday night's match against fellow strugglers Burton Albion, and have reportedly held talks with St Mirren manager Jack Ross.

He has decided to stay with the Saints, though, and Swansea City coach Cameron Toshack has also been interviewed for the job.