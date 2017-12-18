The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aston Villa are reportedly keen in signing Burnley striker Jonathan Walters and Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa, according to the Daily Express.

Villa boss Steve Bruce wants attacking reinforcements as his promotion-chasing Villans try to consolidate a play-off spot, with Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Derby County leaving them just one point clear of seventh-placed Leeds United.

Strikers Jonathan Kodjia, Scott Hogan and Gabby Agbonlahor have all spent time on the sidelines due to injury this term, with Kodjia currently out with an ankle problem.

Ulloa has plenty of Championship experience, having scored 23 goals in an 18-month spell with Brighton before moving to Leicester, where he was part of the side that secured a remarkable Premier League title in 2016.

But a deal could prove difficult to hammer out for Bruce, who is restricted by financial fair play concerns, and he has admitted they will be forced to look at the loan market once the window opens next month.

Villa's cross-city neighbours, Birmingham City, could be in-line for a reunion with their former defender Krystian Bielik.

The Birmingham Mail reports that the Arsenal defender - signed on-loan by former boss Gianfranco Zola last term - could be on his way back to St Andrew's.

They'll face competition from Norwich City, though, who are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old.

The Polish international has been sidelined in recent months after having surgery on his shoulder, but he is now back in training.