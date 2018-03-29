Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, whether they earn a return to the Premier League or not.

The 31-year-old - who has made more than 300 appearances for the Villans - has barely featured this season, scoring once in six outings during Villa's push for automatic promotion as injuries have hindered his involvement.

And according to the Telegraph, Villa could let Agbonlahor leave in the summer, with the former England international out of contract at the end of the campaign.

(Image: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

The report also states that Agbonlahor is understood to be considering a move to the MLS to reignite his career.

The former Watford loanee is Villa's record Premier League goalscorer and has a 17-year association with the club.

But he has amassed only 20 appearances since the club was relegated to the Championship in 2016, with one of those coming in the 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on Boxing Day in 2016-17.