Garry Monk could be reunited with Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez at Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live.

Monk has coached Hernandez at both Swansea City and Leeds, and he and assistants Pep Clotet and James Beattie reportedly rate him extremely highly.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

The Spaniard has made 35 appearances in a difficult season for the 14th-placed Whites, notching seven goals and setting up eight. He scored a crucial free-kick in Leeds' 2-1 win over Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

Birmingham boss Monk, who recorded the first win of his tenure with a 3-0 defeat of Hull City on Saturday, is now reportedly eyeing a reunion with the player he signed for the Swans in a club-record fee back in 2012.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Monk has been given permission by 22nd-placed Blues' Chinese owners to overhaul the squad should they survive relegation this season.