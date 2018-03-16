The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City and Birmingham City have reportedly been keeping tabs on Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain according to the Scottish Sun.

The two Championship sides have joined Celtic, Hibernian and Hearts in the hunt for the permanent signature of the goalkeeper, who made his Bhoys debut in their Old Firm victory over Rangers at the weekend after joining on loan last month.

(Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Bain's contract expires at Dens Park this summer, and the competition for his signature is hotting up.

The goalkeeper spent time with Hibs earlier this season, but failed to register an appearance under former Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has previously played for Alloa Athletic and Aberdeen.

Both Bristol City and Birmingham are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks. Robins 'keeper Frank Fielding's contract expires next year while Luke Steele is out of contract in the summer.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Celtic remain favourites in the chase for Bain's signature, but he may be tempted to a move elsewhere as he looks for regular first-team football.