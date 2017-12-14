Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County face competition for Wolves midfielder Ben Marshall, according to the Daily Express, with Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday also vying for the 26-year-old's signature.

The winger has made just one start this term for Nuno Espirito Santo's league leaders, and has been left out of the squad for the last five games.

Rowett is an admirer of Marshall and was linked with a swoop for the former Blackburn man earlier this month, with Chris Martin possibly going the other way.

Marshall joined the Molineux side from Blackburn in the January transfer window earlier this year, and is under contract there until 2020.

Everton's Liam Walsh is set to join promotion-chasing Bristol City, according to The Sun.

The midfielder is expected to head to Ashton Gate for around £1 million following the conclusion of his loan spell at Birmingham City.

Walsh faces stiff competition to get into Sam Allardyce's Everton side, with youngsters such as Tom Davies ahead in the pecking order.