Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County are open-minded about letting Chris Martin leave the club this month.

The striker has been linked with moves to Sunderland, Reading, Leeds and Cardiff - and the arrival of Cameron Jerome this week has seen the hitman fall further down the pecking order.

And Rams boss Gary Rowett says he is open to Martin's possible departure from the club, along with any other players who might want to leave second-placed Derby.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I don't think it is fair to dictate how a move looks, really," Rowett told the Derby Telegraph.

"I think the club is open-minded on what the deals look like on any of the players that are not playing regularly, and not just Chris."

Leeds United have completed the signing of Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough for around £4.5 million.

The midfielder joins the Elland Road side on a four-and-a-half year deal and could go straight into the Whites' squad for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.

(Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

"I wasn't playing enough and as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I knew this was the club for me," he told BBC Radio Leeds.