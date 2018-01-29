Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton and Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Hull City's Jarred Bowen.

The Daily Mail reports that the 21-year-old was being watched by the Premier League pair in Hull's 2-1 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bowen opened the scoring - his 12th goal of the season - at the KCOM with representatives from eight top-flight clubs reportedly watching on.

Nigel Adkins has insisted the youngster isn't going anywhere though, declaring on Saturday evening: "We're not looking to sell him."

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick is set for a move to Reading, according to Sky Sports.

Elphick - signed two summers ago by former Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo - is wanted by Royals manager Jaap Stam, who is looking to beef up his struggling side ahead of Tuesday's trip to face Burton Albion.

Centre-back Elphick has enjoyed a run in Steve Bruce's Villa side in the absence of John Terry. But the captain is now back and, coupled with the signing of Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe on loan, that means Elphick's chances of first-team action now look limited.

Should Elphick sign for Reading by midday on Monday, he would be eligible to face Burton Albion on Tuesday night (7.45pm).