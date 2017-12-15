Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with a January move for their former striker, Benik Afobe.

The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in 46 League appearances for the Molineux side before joining Premier League Bournemouth in January 2016.

And as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his attacking options to provide support for leading scorer Leo Bonatini, Afobe is now being linked with a return to his former side, according to the Express.

Wolves' Midlands rivals West Browmich Albion are also being linked, although both clubs would reportedly have to be willing to meet Bournemouth's £15m valuation of the ex-Arsenal forward, who has scored one goal in 15 outings for his current side this season.

Norwich City youngster Ben Godfrey is reportedly sparking interest from a host of Premier League sides.

Nineteen-year-old Godfrey is currently impressing on loan at League One high-flyers Shrewsbury Town, where he has made 21 appearances.

And according to Sky Sports News, Southampton, Swansea City and West Brom are all keeping an eye on the midfielder, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2021.