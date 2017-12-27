Slavisa Jokanovic has been touted as a potential replacement for Paul Clement at Swansea City - but he insists he is happy at Fulham.
The Serb impressed during his time at Watford, when he guided the Hornets to the Premier League in 2014-15, and since he took charge at Craven Cottage, having taken Fulham to the play-off semi-finals last season.
Although there is a preference to appoint a manager with Premier League experience at the Liberty Stadium, Jokanovic is thought to have his supporters among the Swansea hierarchy according to Wales Online.
"I am working with my team, I am happy with where I am, my job is here and not with another side, but if somebody is interested in myself then I must be happy," he said after his side's 4-2 defeat of Cardiff City on Boxing Day.
Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, meanwhile, has said he could look to bring in a Premier League loan in January as he aims to reignite his side's promotion push.
Cardiff suffered back-to-back defeats over Christmas, with a 2-0 reverse to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday followed up by that loss at home to Fulham yesterday.
Warnock's side now sit level on 47 points with Bristol City, who occupy second place by virtue of a better goal difference.
"There could be one from the Premier League, but I want players who can supplement what we've got and who can do it at this level," Warnock said.