Slavisa Jokanovic has been touted as a potential replacement for Paul Clement at Swansea City - but he insists he is happy at Fulham.

The Serb impressed during his time at Watford, when he guided the Hornets to the Premier League in 2014-15, and since he took charge at Craven Cottage, having taken Fulham to the play-off semi-finals last season.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Although there is a preference to appoint a manager with Premier League experience at the Liberty Stadium, Jokanovic is thought to have his supporters among the Swansea hierarchy according to Wales Online.

"I am working with my team, I am happy with where I am, my job is here and not with another side, but if somebody is interested in myself then I must be happy," he said after his side's 4-2 defeat of Cardiff City on Boxing Day.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, meanwhile, has said he could look to bring in a Premier League loan in January as he aims to reignite his side's promotion push.

Cardiff suffered back-to-back defeats over Christmas, with a 2-0 reverse to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday followed up by that loss at home to Fulham yesterday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Warnock's side now sit level on 47 points with Bristol City, who occupy second place by virtue of a better goal difference.

"There could be one from the Premier League, but I want players who can supplement what we've got and who can do it at this level," Warnock said.