Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon would favour a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 17-year-old has hit 14 goals for the Cottagers this season, with Slavisa Jokanovic's side marching up the Championship table to fourth place off the back of an impressive run that has seen them accrue 39 points from a possible 42.

As a result of his excellent form, the youngster has been coveted by Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, but the attraction of working under Mauricio Pochettino and his track record of developing young talent is reportedly swaying Sessegnon towards a move to north London.

Spurs' London location is also said to have played a part, and they would be expected to pay around £35 million to land the Fulham academy graduate.

Sessegnon notched a brace in Fulham's 6-0 defeat of Burton Albion in January and has scored a further five in eight games.