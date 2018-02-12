The video will start in 8 Cancel

Norwich City could move star performer James Maddison on this summer but will demand up to £30 million.

Manchester City have joined Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for the Canaries' playmaker, who has hit nine goals in the Championship this season.

And the Mirror reports that a transfer has already been 'provisionally sanctioned' by the Carrow Road side, who refused to sell Maddison last month and instead offloaded Alex Pritchard to Huddersfield Town and Cameron Jerome to Derby County.

The fee would have to be greater than the £30 million paid for then-Newcastle United man Moussa Sissoko by Spurs in 2016 to break the record transfer fee for a move from the second-tier to the Premier League.

Maddison outlined just why several top-flight clubs are keen on signing him with another dazzling display in Norwich's 1-1 draw at Derby on Saturday.

The 21-year-old slotted home a second-half penalty to earn Norwich a share of the spoils, but Rams fans were less than happy with Maddison's attempts to earn a spot-kick.

"I got booed but I don't know why," said Maddison. "I got called a diver - but (Derby goalkeeper) Scott Carson has told me that it was a penalty.

"I got booed but the only way to shut them up is scoring and, thankfully, I did that.

"If I'm getting booed, it means I'm doing my job."