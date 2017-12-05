The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds United and Derby County are among a clutch of clubs being linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Vela ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has recovered from an ankle injury sustained on the opening day to help Phil Parkinson's side move out of the relegation zone.

Since his return, Wanderers have lost just one of their last nine matches - a marked improvement on the eight of ten lost during his absence.

And his performances have not gone unnoticed, with the Daily Mail reporting that Leeds, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are all eyeing possible moves for Vela as an option to bolster their midfields.

(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion have also been linked with the Bolton academy graduate.

Hull City have reportedly held talks with former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins over their vacant managerial position.

The Tigers parted company with Leonid Slutsky following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday - a result that left them 20th in the Championship table, only three points above the drop zone.

Adkins - who succeeded Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough at Bramall Lane in 2015 - was quickly made the bookmakers' favourite to take charge at the KCOM Stadium.

And the Hull Daily Mail reports that they understand Adkins to have held talks with Hull as he seeks a return to management, although other candidates "have been included on an initial shortlist drawn up by (vice-chairman) Ehab Allam."

Hull have won only two of their last 15 games in the league, and their 19 points from 20 games is only five better than bottom-of-the-table Albion at this stage.