Leeds United are being linked with a move for Derby County striker Chris Martin this month.

The Rams forward - who started December's 1-0 win over Burton Albion - has found himself down the pecking order at Pride Park this season, with David Nugent, Matej Vydra and Sam Winnall all featuring ahead of him.

Gary Rowett has confirmed that several clubs have shown interest in Martin, with Reading, Sunderland and league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers among those previously linked.

And now Derby's promotion rivals Leeds are reportedly looking at a potential loan deal for the Scotland international, according to Sky Sports.

Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome, meanwhile, is close to becoming the Rams' first January signing, according to the Derby Telegraph.

The Rams are expected to pay a fee of around £1.5m plus possible add-ons for Jerome.

The Canaries have bolstered their own ranks, though, with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Marcus Edwards joining on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old helped England to European under-19 Championships triumph last summer and made his senior debut for Spurs last season.

"Marcus is a young player with huge potential," said Norwich boss Daniel Farke.