The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United are among a number of clubs vying for the signature of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, according to the Daily Star.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at German side Freiburg, and Leeds, along with Fulham and Middlesbrough, are interested in the attacker.

(Image: John Powell/Getty Images)

Kent has had loan spells at Barnsley and Coventry City, so knows his way round the football league.

He impressed at Oakwell, winning the club's young player of the season award and would offer a serious attacking threat to promotion-chasing Leeds.

Steven Naismith has revealed to the Daily Mail that he would be open to a move back to Rangers as his time at Norwich City continues to be hampered by injury.

The 31-year-old made three appearances for Norwich before suffering an ankle injury in August, and hasn't featured for Daniel Farke's struggling Canaries since.

"A return to Rangers would appeal." he said.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"I've spoken in the past about Kilmarnock and Rangers and being appreciative for what they did for me as a player.

"I would look at those clubs and see if they were options to start with."