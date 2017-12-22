Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United and Sunderland are being linked with a move for young Liverpool star Ben Woodburn.

The 18-year-old Wales international - who scored a World Cup qualifying winner on his international debut against Austria - has been given permission by Jurgen Klopp to leave Anfield on loan in January.

Championship duo Leeds - who travel to Burton Albion on Boxing Day - and Sunderland are both said to be interested, with Premier League side Huddersfield Town and Hannover of the Bundesliga also linked.

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Woodburn has made one appearance for the Reds this season, featuring in the 2-0 Carabo Cup loss to Leicester City - but he has earned five Wales caps in that time.

Elsewhere, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is anticipating January interest in Robins left-back Joe Bryan.

The defender grabbed a stunning opener in Tuesday's 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Manchester United - and he has scored four times in 24 appearances for City this season.

Bryan is eligible to play for Scotland or England, but despite being influential in the Robins' impressive Championship form, is yet to earn a call-up.

"I spoke to Gordon Strachan about this," Johnson told BBC Sport.

"Joe Bryan can play for Scotland or England - England are looking at him as well on a regular basis.

(Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"I'm very surprised he hasn't been pulled into a squad at least already. He can play in a number of positions and he is a top, top player.

"We will probably have to fend off bids from Premier League clubs for him in January, or certainly in the summer.

"In my opinion he is definitely an international player."